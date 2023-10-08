Her Date Judged Her For Being Into Astrology, Even Though He Was The One Who Brought Up The Topic In The First Place

Do you receive judgmental stares every time you speak of astrology on a date? If so, you might’ve noticed that the ones delivering the judgmental stares are usually men.

Astrology has become a very common topic of discussion everywhere. Often, men will roll their eyes in response or completely dismiss it.

When scrolling on dating sites, some will deliberately disregard anyone who makes their belief in astrology public. Simply the mere mention of astrology in a conversation is enough to turn them away.

I would like to propose a theory: perhaps guys don’t like astrology not just because they think it’s stupid but because it’s one of the subjects that women know more about than men, which may make them feel inferior.

TikToker Megan Glassman (@meganglassy) is discussing how a guy judged her for being into astrology, even though he was the one who had started talking about it.

One time, she went on a date with a guy, and at some point during their date, he asked when her birthday was. Megan informed him that her birthday was on March 23rd.

He stated that her zodiac sign was a Pisces, but Megan told him he was wrong. He corrected himself, saying that she was an Aries instead. Megan confirmed he was right and then asked him when his birthday was.

He happened to be an Aquarius. Megan revealed that her moon sign was Aquarius, so they shared something in common. Immediately, he became rude and defensive for some unknown reason, saying, “Oh, well, like astrology isn’t real or anything, so I don’t pay attention to all of that stuff.”

Megan was astonished and pointed out that he had been the one to broach the topic of astrology in the first place when he asked for her birthday.

