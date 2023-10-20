Her Daughter-In-Law Is Envious Of Her Being A Housewife, So She Told Her She’s No Longer Welcome In Her Home

This woman is a housewife currently, but when her children were growing up, she was a stay-at-home mom.

Since her kids have grown up and moved out of the house, her role has changed to that of a housewife, and she makes sure she takes care of all of the duties at home so her husband doesn’t have to when he comes home from work.

The very first time that she met her 25-year-old daughter-in-law, Beth, things did not go well, and it all comes down to her being a housewife.

“The first time I met her, and I told her I am a homemaker, she told me that’s not a job, and it’s lazy of me. I met her 30 minutes before that,” she explained.

And every single time that she sees Beth, Beth brings up her being a housewife. When Beth and her son come over for dinner, if she so much as mentions being exhausted, Beth will snap back that she can’t possibly be tired since she doesn’t actually work.

She has attempted to speak to Beth and her son before in an effort to address Beth’s rude remarks, but nothing ever changes.

She and her husband finally came to the conclusion that Beth must be envious of her since nothing else makes sense.

She eventually told Beth that if she has anything mean to say about her being a housewife again that she will make her leave her house.

Beth’s comments died down for a small window of time, but then Beth and her son recently came to her house for a dinner party.

