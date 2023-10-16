Her Daughter’s Friend Has Stolen $6,000 Of Jewelry From Their House, And They’re Not Sure How To Tell This Girl’s Parents

This 36-year-old woman and her 56-year-old husband have a daughter who is 18. Their daughter has a female friend the same age as her that she has been close with for approximately 8 or 9 months now, and this friend is frequently at their house.

A week ago, their daughter’s friend was over at their place since the two girls had a project to complete, and her husband was helping them.

The girls were in her husband’s office doing their work, as their youngest daughter and her friends were also over.

“And according to him, he had taken off his watch and left it on his desk, and our daughter saw it, so he was right,” she explained.

“But when her friend left, the watch was gone, and after searching for it throughout the house, I (36F) decided to check the security cameras, and she took it when she was left alone in the office for less than five seconds.”

“To my surprise, my daughter wasn’t surprised because, according to her, this is the third time that valuable things have disappeared from our house. The first two times, she stole a pair of gold earrings and a gold necklace from my daughter, and she thought she lost them because, honestly, she loses her things all the time, but my daughter is sure that her necklace and earrings were in her jewelry box and that her friend took them.”

This watch of her husband’s cost $4,900, and in total, their daughter’s friend has stolen $6,000 of jewelry from them.

She and her husband are on the fence about telling this girl’s parents about what she stole from them.

They don’t want to have to involve the police, but they really would like their belongings back. They also think they should say something since this girl obviously has an issue with stealing, and she should get some kind of help before she gets into serious trouble.

