Her Estranged Dad Said He Won’t Walk Her Down The Aisle Since His Other Daughter Doesn’t Want Him To And Thinks He Should Reserve This Special Tradition Just For Her

Next month, this 30-year-old woman is getting married to her 35-year-old best friend. Now, she didn’t grow up that close to her dad, who is 55, since her parents got divorced when she was just a baby.

Her dad got remarried and went on to have a few kids with his new wife, but sadly, his new wife absolutely hates her.

“There were a lot of hurtful things done when I was growing up, like not being allowed in “her” house when I visited, that led me to be estranged from my father,” she explained.

“He never really made much of an effort, but after I was 18, I completely cut him off for my mental health and stopped answering the few calls he attempted. He tried to get into contact every once in a while over the years, but I honestly just ignored him. I was hurt and angry.”

“About a year ago, I got back into contact with some extended family on his side and have been forging a good bond with all of them. I invited them all to our wedding, and they have been amazing. Eventually, I started speaking with my dad as well back around Christmas, and it was tense at first, but I decided to just give him a chance.”

She and her dad have been unhurriedly building back some kind of a relationship, and several months ago, she spent time with him.

Unfortunately, her dad’s new wife is not happy they are hanging out, and all of her dad’s kids are also furious.

She even thinks her dad’s new wife threatened to divorce him over all of this, but that didn’t stop her dad from agreeing to attend her wedding.

“After a ton of thought, I asked my dad if he wanted to walk me down the aisle as I have been hopeful for a better relationship, but he turned me down,” she said.

