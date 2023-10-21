Her Family Has Dismissed Her Health Issues After She Was Diagnosed With An Inheritable Disease, So She Wants To Cut Them Out Of Her Life

This 23-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a disease called Hypermobile Ehler-Danlos Syndrome (also referred to as hEDS for short).

“EDS is an inheritable connective tissue disease that affects different parts of my body, including my organs. Due to the disease, I have issues with my joints, muscles, autonomic function (POTS), intestines, and heart,” she said.

She received her diagnosis after demanding answers for almost four years.

Luckily, the majority of her family has been supportive through her health struggles.

Unfortunately, her grandparents on her father’s side haven’t been as kind.

Before Christmas this past year, her grandmother received a diagnosis as well, but now she has been cured.

Recently, she wanted to spend some time with her grandparents. She hoped to provide her grandmother with some emotional support since she knew her grandmother had been going through her own health issues.

While she was there to listen, she didn’t think this was reciprocated by her grandparents when she caught them up to speed on how she had been doing in regard to her health.

Instead of listening and understanding like she did, her grandparents seemed annoyed and even started giving her unsolicited advice.

