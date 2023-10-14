Her Fiancé Is Good Friends With The Husband Of Her Middle School Bully, But She Refuses To Invite Her Bully To Her Engagement Party

For many years, this woman’s fiancé has been friends with the husband of her middle school bully.

Her fiancé asked if he could invite his friend to their engagement party, and she told him that she wanted to make sure that his friend’s wife, her former bully, wasn’t invited.

After informing her fiancé of this, he relayed the information to his friend, who was angry about this, claiming that his wife told him she recalled them “‘being friends,'” and apparently couldn’t see a reason why she would request that she not be invited to the engagement party.

She and her former bully started off as friends while in the fifth grade. However, this changed close to the end of the school year.

“She became friends with another girl who didn’t like me, which turned into the two of them treating me terribly, along with several other girls. They ended up being the ‘popular’ girls in middle/high school. I was always a heavier girl and never had a flat stomach and had curves. I went from being a ‘chubby’ kid to a ‘fat girl’ in middle school. I was probably a size 9-12 while other girls were a 0-4,” she said.

Once they reached seventh grade, this particular clique of girls was close to one another, and they were incredibly cruel. One of the awful things they did was call her “‘MaCow'” because her first name starts with “‘Ma.'” They took their bullying further, making mooing noises at her in the cafeteria while she was eating lunch on more than one occasion.

“They would tell other people at my lunch table to guard their lunches because I might eat them before they could. Eventually, I stopped eating at school and developed extreme self-hatred because I was bigger. I developed lifelong eating issues because of it,” she explained.

When they all entered high school, the bullying lessened, and she and the main former bully ended up joining the same sports team.

Since they were on the team together, they were polite toward one another, but they never became friendly ever again. She didn’t change her views, even though she saw her a lot for team practice and competitions. She still considered her former bully to be a bad person.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.