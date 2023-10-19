Her Fiancé Left Her Three Weeks Before Their Wedding For A Girl He Works With

This woman says that back when she began dating her fiancé, she felt like he healed a piece of her broken soul.

Her fiancé made her feel very confident, and she was so happy with him. The day he asked her to marry him was the best day of her life.

A year ago, they bought a house together, but he did put everything in his name since he earns a ton more than she does.

Then, this year, she was the one who put down all of the deposits for their wedding, and she bought her wedding dress as well as his wedding band.

But then, she noticed her fiancé started to change. A new girl began working at his office, and this girl was all he could talk about.

“And then they started gaming together every night ’til late,” she explained. “He would then start saying how he wants to go partying again he wants to go with her because I can’t go because I have epilepsy.”

“Same with his year-end function, he was going to leave me with our mutual friends at the event and go to the dance floor with her and his other friends.”

“Which didn’t make me feel great, but I also didn’t want to be a burden to him because of my disability and wanted him to have fun I mean, I thought he was mine, and I had nothing to worry about because we were about to get married.”

Suddenly, their wedding day was three weeks away. She had the first fitting for her wedding dress, and she was overjoyed at being able to wear it on her big day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.