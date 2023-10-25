Her Fiancé Purchases Gifts For His Female Dance Instructor Every Time That He Travels, And She’s Concerned There’s More Going On Here Between Them

Two years ago, this 33-year-old woman began dating a wonderful man who is now 36, and he proposed to her just a couple of months back.

Right when they initially began dating, he let her know that ballroom dancing was his hobby and that he’s very good friends with his female dance instructor.

Her fiancé’s dance instructor is married, and he is friendly with his instructor’s husband, though he is way closer to his instructor.

She has always had a bad feeling about her fiancé’s dance instructor in her gut, and she can point out a couple of instances that have not made her feel any better about the relationship her fiancé has with this woman.

The first thing that she thought was a red flag was the fact that the dance studio had an incredibly toxic culture, and it got so bad that her fiancé’s dance instructor’s husband quit, along with a few other instructors.

When her fiancé asked his dance instructor if she would like to quit and perhaps consider a change in her career, she literally said, “I will stop when you stop.”

The second red flag for her is that her fiancé travels a ton, and 90% of the time, he will come home with a present for his dance instructor. Although he says these gifts are for his instructor and her husband, too, that’s clearly not the case.

She also has witnessed some concerning behavior between her fiancé and his instructor with her very own eyes.

“I saw a few times an exchange of flirty gestures between them, raising brows up and down while locking eyes, a couple of winks here and there,” she explained.

