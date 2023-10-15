Her Fiancé Requested A Prenup And She Agreed, But She Wound Up Billing Him For All Of His Expenses That She’s Paid Throughout Their Relationship

This woman and her fiancé have been dating since high school. During college, they lived together for three and a half years.

Unfortunately, the last two years that she and her fiancé lived together did not go well, and she ended up breaking up with him for a period of time.

Before the breakup, her now-fiancé had quit his job while she was working two jobs and attending college full-time.

He whined all the time about how he was failing all of his classes. Yet, at the same time, he slept in and played video games all day instead of studying.

Even worse, her fiancé wasn’t paying his part of the monthly bills yet left all of the cleaning and cooking up to her while treating her terribly.

“Time passes. He attends therapy, graduates, stabilizes, and honestly becomes such a good man. We reconnected and dated again. Life happens, and we end up in different cities due to work. He also just bought a house because his mortgage for a three-bedroom is cheaper than what he is paying for a one-bedroom apartment. He put $15,000 down,” she said.

She and her fiancé had a discussion about her contributing $900 per month once she moved in with him, and that money would go towards bills. Initially, she didn’t have a problem with this arrangement.

However, her fiancé later brought up the idea of drafting a prenup, and she wasn’t thrilled about this.

While she acknowledged the importance of him wanting to protect his financial assets, she didn’t think a prenup made sense in the context of their relationship.

