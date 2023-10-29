Her Fiancé Won’t Stop Telling Their Friends How Much Her Engagement Ring Cost, And She’s Annoyed Because She Doesn’t Think It’s Any Of Their Business

This 27-year-old woman and her fiancé, also 27, came to an agreement that they wouldn’t tell their family and friends how much her engagement ring cost.

Ahead of the engagement, they planned to go forward with a lab-grown diamond, making sure to find a ring that was within her fiancé’s budget of $3,000.

“I make a lot more money than he does, and he has only managed to save $10,000, so I didn’t want him to have to break the bank on me,” she said.

She adores the ring, but she’s been comparing her ring to the ones her friends and co-workers have, which are pricier, natural diamond rings, and she was worried that they would put her down for her ring.

However, she doesn’t have a problem with her ring and completely loves it.

Unfortunately, her and her fiancé’s friend groups focus way too intently on how much money other people spend on things, and their friends act competitive over money.

“Basically, it’s none of their business, and I don’t want people talking about it or me behind my back. I am a very private person and just don’t like sharing financial details with others,” she explained.

After their engagement, a few of her fiancé’s friends asked him over and over how much the ring cost, and he caved each time and told them.

When she learned that he’d done this the first time, she was annoyed and told him to make sure not to give in again and to keep the cost of the ring private.

