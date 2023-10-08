Her Former Bully Recently Reached Out After She Made It Big And Became A Well-Known Person In Her Industry, But She Just Blocked Them

Throughout high school, this woman was sadly bullied by nearly all the students in her classes.

Unfortunately, she didn’t experience a happy childhood.

When she was 11 years old, her father tragically passed away. Her mother wasn’t there for her emotionally for most of her life, and she suffered a lot of trauma while she was growing up.

As a result, she doesn’t believe that she was able to have the joyful childhood experiences that a lot of other people are lucky to have.

She didn’t have a support system of other people to lean on, so over time, she became shy and withdrawn.

Once she entered high school, she was bullied horribly by the popular students at her school, and they constantly singled her out in their mistreatment.

“The saddest part was that everyone else joined in. For some reason, they thought they were being cool. Things they did to me included giving me bad names, writing on my desk, making up rumors that I’m into girls, making up rumors that I’m after one of my classmates, cursing, and making fun of me all the time,” she said.

Understandably, this torment made high school a nightmare for her.

Nearly every day after school, she cried due to all of the unrelenting harassment. She was deeply lonely and felt isolated and didn’t know how to cope or what to do to stop the bullying.

