Her Friend Brought A Random Guy Back To Their Shared Tent When They Were Camping, So She Kicked Them Out

Have you ever been on a girl’s trip where someone had the gall to bring a guy back to your hotel or vacation home with them?

It happens sometimes when nights out on vacation get a little wild. However, having a random stranger come back to your accommodations can be stressful and dangerous.

One woman’s friend recently brought a random guy back into their shared tent when they were camping for a music festival, and she felt so uncomfortable that she kicked them out.

She’s 21 and recently attended a music festival in Iceland that she camped for with her two 24-year-old girlfriends, Anna and Stina. She and Anna are both in relationships, while Stina is more into casual hookups with people.

While she understands Stina should be able to do whatever she wants with her body and respects her decisions, sometimes her actions give their friend group anxiety.

“Her constant need for male attention can get annoying sometimes,” she explained.

“She is known by our friend group for running off with some guy, causing everyone to panic, and then crying about us ‘leaving her’ and putting her in a dangerous situation.”

At the music festival, she shared a tent with Anna and Stina. One night during the festival, 3:00 a.m. rolled around, and she and Anna were ready to head to their tent and go to bed.

Stina, however, wanted to stay out because she ran into a group of people from her hometown and was having a good time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.