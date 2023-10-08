Her Husband Asked Her To Hangout With His Friend’s Depressed Girlfriend, But She Doesn’t Like The Woman And Doesn’t Think The Depression Is Her Problem

When this woman’s husband became friends with Don, he asked if she could get acquainted with Don’s girlfriend, Cindy.

She and Cindy happened to be going through pregnancies at the same time, and her husband said that he would love for them to be able to have friendships with other couples.

Even though she’s an introvert and is pretty selective about who she hangs out with, she decided to appease her husband and get together with Cindy. However, she wasn’t too interested in trying to form a friendship with Cindy in the first place.

“The first couple of times I hung out with her, I actually really did enjoy myself. After that, it became an annoyance because every single time I saw her, it was always the same conversation. She would start off with, ‘No baby yet?’ and then would proceed to get annoyed with her children and talk about their flaws. Right in front of them, I might add,” she said.

Understandably, this was uncomfortable for her to witness, and she didn’t appreciate Cindy’s behavior.

From then on, she didn’t want to hang out with Cindy anymore. They clearly didn’t feel the same way about being mothers since Cindy made it clear that she didn’t like her own children, while she loved her children and enjoyed being around them.

Two weeks ago, she had her baby.

Despite not wanting Cindy to meet her child in the first place, once again, she went against her intuition in order to make her husband happy.

So, she and her husband traveled to see Cindy and introduce her to their baby.

