Her Husband Blindsided Her By Asked Her For A Divorce This Weekend, And Then He Told Her She Has No Passion And Is Terrible At Keeping His Clothes Clean

This 36-year-old woman and her 38-year-old husband have been with one another since they were both back in high school.

They’ve been dating for 20 years, married for 15, and have two teenage children. Although everything hasn’t been easy for them, they have always remained in love with one another despite the bad times.

She used to think they were the most stable couple ever, especially since their friends have issues, but she and her husband never really do.

This year has been wonderful for her and her husband since he’s making a lot of money, their kids are grown up enough that they can stay home alone, and she and her husband have been spending so much time together.

This past Sunday, she and her husband decided to go to a nearby Renaissance fair to have some fun, and they had a lot to drink.

When they arrived back home later that evening, she went to lie down as she had a headache. Her husband sent her a text from another room in their house, wanting to know if she was calling it a night, and she said yes.

She texted him that she loved him and goodnight. He said the same thing back, but then 20 minutes after the fact, he texted her saying he would like to get a divorce.

He went on about how he was not happy and hasn’t been for quite some time, so she got up to go speak to him face-to-face about this deeply upsetting news.

“The next 3 or 4 hours he just basically went on [about] how awful I am, and he would rather work than be home because of me, how I don’t have enough…passion, how I suck at keeping his clothes clean, how I sleep on the couch too much.. which I want to add that he does that too and half the time I fall asleep on the couch while folding everyone’s laundry and he has clean clothes I just fail at getting them out right away at times…and the list honestly kind of goes on,” she explained.

