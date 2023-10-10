Her Husband Claims That He’s Sitting On $300 Million Dollars, And She Thinks He’s Lying To Her About Being Wealthy Since She’s The One Paying For Everything

Five years ago, this 44-year-old woman tied the knot with her 61-year-old husband, and he informed her that he was extraordinarily rich.

He was not working when she met him, and he insisted that he had retired a decade prior to them knowing one another since he had made such a crazy amount of cash.

“However, he said he temporarily couldn’t access his money, so I had to pay for everything, although that would purportedly change soon,” she explained.

“It’s now been five years with no change—except that we now have a three-year-old son. I work full-time and am still the sole support for our family.”

“He doesn’t think he can get a job at his age, especially after having been out of the workforce for so long, and he’s sadly probably right about that.”

As for why her husband is not living on his mountains of money, it’s because he says his “people” are still working hard on getting him access to the money that’s rightful his.

Shady, right? And he won’t give her any more information than that or a timeline or anything. She’s completely in the dark, except for a few details.

The first detail is that her husband said he made $900 million dollars somewhere in Europe along with two of his partners, and after splitting the money equally, he is sitting on $300 million.

Her husband then mentioned the money has been hidden away since he and his partners did not pay taxes on it.

