Her Husband Didn’t Want Her Family To Be At Their Apartment For Her Birthday Party, So She Refused To Have Her In-Laws Over For Cake

Not too long ago, this woman celebrated her 40th birthday.

She wanted to host a large party of about 30 or 35 of her friends and family members at her apartment that she and her husband share.

Luckily, they have a ton of space in their apartment, which is perfect for get-togethers with a lot of people.

Since some of her family, who live in the same city, come over to their apartment a lot because they have so much room, she didn’t think this party would be a big deal.

But it definitely would be quite a few more people over at once than she and her husband are used to.

Understandably, she wanted to have a huge celebration for such a monumental birthday.

“However, when I mentioned my plans to my husband, he seemed quite irritated. He later explained that he felt my family was often at our place, while we weren’t invited to their homes as frequently,” she said.

This has some truth to it, but she and her husband host her family at their apartment mainly because they have a larger space to do so.

She is the oldest, and she has three siblings. About half of the family gatherings are at her and her husband’s apartment, while the other half are held at either her mother’s or her siblings’ houses.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.