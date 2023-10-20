Her Husband Keeps Reading Her Diary Even Though She Asks Him Not To, And It’s Really Making Her Upset

This 33-year-old woman’s husband, 28, constantly reads her diary, even though she never told him that he could.

Despite her asking him to stop, he doesn’t listen and continues to disrespect her boundaries.

Since she was a child, she has always loved journaling. In her view, it’s a wonderful tool that she can utilize in order to find happiness and feel healthy. Obviously, she cherishes this time and writes private thoughts she wouldn’t want to share with others.

“Our marriage is okay, but I was debating whether to divorce him. I love him, but I didn’t think he loved me in turn. He was beautiful, charismatic, funny, and intelligent, but he could also be arrogant and dismissive, and I think he’s in love with his best friend,” she said.

Several months ago, she had a stay in the hospital. While she was hospitalized, her husband invaded her privacy and read through her diaries.

For a while, she wasn’t aware that he’d done so.

However, her husband suddenly started expressing more affection toward her than he ever had in the past.

“One of my friends came up to me a few days ago and said she thinks he read my diary because he knew things that she knew I would never have told him,” she explained.

When she confronted her husband about it, he shrugged his shoulders and admitted that he’d been reading her diary, and she told him that she wanted him to stop.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.