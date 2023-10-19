Her Husband Requested A Paternity Test, And Now She Can’t Help But Hate Him For It, So She’s Planning On Filing For Divorce

This 29-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and he recently requested a paternity test for their young son.

She is unbelievably disgusted and offended that her husband would even ask for such a thing, and she not only has a copy of the paternity test that proves her husband is the father of her son, but she also has divorce papers ready to serve him.

She has never cheated on her husband, which makes it hurt even worse that he wanted a paternity test done.

It was a month ago that he asked for the test, and it made her hate him pretty quickly thereafter. In the days that followed, it has filled her with regret to have even agreed to have a baby with him at all.

She doesn’t feel sad, she just feels angry. And every time that she has looked at her husband since she just feels like he did not deserve what she did for him in giving him a child.

She suffered from pre-eclampsia and nearly died in the hospital while giving birth to their child, and she knows there’s nothing her husband could do in this lifetime that would be equally a sacrifice.

She literally almost died bringing their son into the world for them.

“I feel violated and betrayed and used,” she explained. “Because I never would have had a child with this man if I’d known he had planned the whole time! to ask for this. Because apparently, he’d always intended to ask.”

She’s going to be serving her husband with divorce papers soon over his paternity request. After the results came back confirming he was the father of their son, he just said ridiculous things to her, like he’s happy she understands why he asked for the test, and he just wanted to be certain.

