Her Husband Says He’s Been Sleeping In His Car Every Night Since He’s Too Tired To Drive Home, But She’s Suspicious

This 33-year-old woman has a husband 10 years older than she is, and her husband has a job that requires him to work overnight shifts.

His schedule is 10:30 at night until 8 in the morning, and this is completely his choice to be working these hours.

As for why her husband likes to work so late, he says he enjoys that nobody in the leadership team is around, and there is a lot more for him to get done in the evenings.

She has asked her husband to switch back to work during the day, though he declined to do that, and it was the end of that conversation.

Recently, she has noticed that her husband has been turning his location off while he’s at work and has been spending a lot of time in the parking lot every night, and that’s deeply concerning to her.

Her husband has cheated on her before, and he has acted inappropriately with female coworkers in the past as well.

He has flirted with his younger coworkers on social media and even went out to lunch alone with one of them but lied about it.

Anyway, her husband has been in his car every single night lately in the work parking lot, and she thinks it’s super suspicious.

“I have my concerns about why he’s in a parking lot in the middle of the night every night, but he states he is too tired and cannot stay awake, so he is sleeping in the car,” she explained.

