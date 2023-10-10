Her Husband’s New Career Choice Involves An Online Alter Ego That She Finds Humiliating, And She’s Wondering If It Makes Her A Bad Wife For Not Supporting Him

This 33-year-old woman has been married to her 35-year-old husband for the last 15 years. They basically went from being kids to being adults together, as that’s how long they have known one another.

They also have experienced highs and lows. She knows she is awful at communicating, and her husband does say to her that she doesn’t do a good job of validating the feelings that he has.

Initially, her husband was the one who provided for their family, but that has changed, and she is now the breadwinner in their family.

She makes about $100,000 a year, and her husband hasn’t had a job in close to three years. He is spending his free time building another home for them on a piece of land that they own, so she does feel he is contributing to their future together in his own way.

But, her husband has recently picked up a new career choice that involves an online alter ego that she finds humiliating.

“He started an online personality that I see as distasteful,” she explained. “He has received sponsorships for ads, and people in the community enjoy it.”

“But it’s just not my thing. I know it’s satire, but I don’t want to be associated with it. I haven’t told him to stop or to quit.”

“I am supportive of him and the events he puts on, but the “alter ego” I view as embarrassing at times.”

Her husband believes he can turn his alter ego into his full-time career, as it makes him fulfilled and allows him to use his creativity.

