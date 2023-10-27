Her Maid Of Honor Stole The Money Her Fiancé Gave Her For The Bachelorette Party And Used It To Pay Off Her Credit Card Debt

This 23-year-old woman is getting married in just a couple of days, and her 26-year-old maid of honor, M, was in charge of planning her bachelorette party.

It’s worth noting that she did fully expect her bachelorette party to be a surprise, by the way. So, they all do live in a major city, but they don’t live in the downtown area.

She figured her maid of honor would rent a hotel room for them in the downtown area of their city, and then they could have an exciting night out before perhaps doing brunch the next day.

Many of the girls in her bridal party live very close by, though two girls did have to fly in for her bachelorette party.

“When M picked me up 2 weeks ago on Friday, I was excited to see where we were going and what we were doing,” she explained.

“We ended up going to M’s 1 bedroom townhome and spent the whole weekend there. There are 8 of us, so it was cramped, and we kept running into issues with only 1 bathroom. On Friday night, we had games and ordered pizza; Saturday we had a mimosa bar, went shopping, ordered food, and watched a movie before parting ways on Sunday.”

“It wasn’t the bachelorette party of my dreams or a particularly fun weekend, but it was ok, and I appreciated it.”

A weekend ago, her 32-year-old fiancé got back from a trip he had to take for work, and she never got a chance to tell him about how her bachelorette party had gone.

But after he arrived back home, she was able to fill him in. As she shared the details with him, he looked puzzled but didn’t say anything to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.