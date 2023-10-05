Her Mom Accidentally Left Her Baby In A Hot Car For 20 Minutes, But While Her Husband Is Furious, She’s Not Opposed To Letting Her Mom Watch Their Child Again

This 26-year-old woman and her husband, who is 34, have two kids together. Their daughter is 4 years old; meanwhile their son is just 7-months-old.

She and her husband also both work full-time. So, they put their daughter in preschool, and their mom watches their son while they are at work.

“My mom has always babysat our kids while we work. She frequently runs errands and is out and about and doing things for her sort of work-from-home job,” she said.

Just yesterday, though, her mom ran an errand and put her young son in serious danger.

It all began when her mom had to drive to the next town over to handle a work-related issue. It’s also important to note that it was a warm day, with temperatures hitting 87 degrees.

Anyway, her mom ran inside a building for about 20 minutes before heading back out to the car. And it was at that point that her mom was mortified– realizing that her young son had been left sleeping in the car.

“He was perfectly fine and still asleep. Never fussed, and he was happy when he got home,” she clarified.

Nonetheless, her mom was distraught over the mistake and was actually in tears while dropping her son off. It was clear that her mom knew she had seriously messed up.

Anyway, once her husband got home later that night, she filled him in on what her mom had done. Then, he checked their son over and was absolutely furious.

