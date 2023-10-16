Her Mom Didn’t Want Her Mother-In-Law To Go Wedding Dress Shopping With Them, So She Called Her Mom Petty And Claimed She Didn’t Have To Go

This 30-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, 37, and they have close bonds with their families.

Her fiancé has two brothers, so her mother-in-law never got to experience having a daughter.

During the planning process leading up to his brother’s wedding, her mother-in-law wasn’t included, and even though she didn’t express any sadness about it, she thinks that her mother-in-law would have liked to help.

This weekend, she is going wedding dress shopping.

Understandably, she’s looking forward to it, and she was gushing about it to her mother-in-law while she and her fiancé were visiting her in-laws this past Saturday.

“I then told her it would mean a lot to me if she came with me. She got teary-eyed and agreed to come. I was so excited to share this moment with my family and the woman who means the most to my fiancé,” she said.

On Sunday, she spoke with her mother, and they enthusiastically discussed her upcoming dress-shopping appointment.

She listed everyone who would be present that day: her mother, grandmother, sister, godmothers, stepmother, and mother-in-law.

Once she mentioned that her mother-in-law would be there, her mother questioned her as to why she was invited to go dress shopping.

