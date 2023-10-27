Her Mom Kicked Her Out After She Became Pregnant At 16, But Now She Wants Her To Move Home

Ever since this 18-year-old girl was little, her mom always told her to talk to her before deciding to do anything physical with a guy.

Although her mom tried to keep the lines of communication open around such a sensitive subject, she never decided to confide in her mom about her personal life.

Now, in regards to the relationship she has always had with her mom, it’s been kind of like a roller coaster.

“She was always very confusing and mixed between drill sergeant parenting and very chill parenting,” she explained.

“When I started high school, things started to get a lot worse with us. I was a rebel or anything like that, but we just started fighting a lot more, and I would lie to her/omit things when it came to what I was doing…then I got pregnant at 16.”

“I don’t know why, but my first instinct was to hide it, which I did, but she eventually found out and kicked me out.”

She did not speak to her mom for quite a long time, but then, over the course of this past summer, she surprisingly reconnected with her mom.

Her mom ended up saying sorry to her for kicking her out of the house, and she apologized to her mom as well.

They have been routinely speaking since making up and smoothing things over, and now her mom has been asking her to move back home.

