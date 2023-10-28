Her Mom Married The Father Of Her School Bully, And Their Relationship Never Improved After Becoming Stepsisters, But Her Mom Thinks She’s Just Acting Spiteful

Have you ever had a bully from your past come back into your life unexpectedly?

One teenager was shocked to find out that her mom was dating her school bully’s dad, and things never got better after they became stepsisters.

She’s 17-years-old, was mostly raised by her mom and aunt, and was raised alongside her cousin. They were all extremely close, that is until her mom started dating someone new when she was nine.

Growing up, she and her cousin had the same bully at school, a girl named Hannah. Hannah said terrible things about a bunch of kids at school, including her, but was especially awful towards her cousin.

“Hannah was always in trouble, and a few times my aunt was called into the school to discuss what happened with my cousin,” she said.

“Hannah’s dad was always in the school too, because of her behavior. Hannah wasn’t alone either. She had one friend who was even worse than Hannah, and more was done to her.”

Then, she found out that the new guy her mom had been dating was Hannah’s dad. Before she hardly had time to process this news, they all moved in together, and her mom married Hannah’s dad within a year.

Unfortunately, she quickly learned that Hannah didn’t act differently at home than at school.

“Hannah was still acting that way after they got married,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.