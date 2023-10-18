Her Mom Surprised Her With A Thoughtful Time Capsule For Her Eighteenth Birthday, And After Sharing The Gift Online, Parents Were Inspired To Do The Same Thing For Their Own Kids

Have you ever gotten a gift from your mom that’s made you well up with tears?

One young woman recently shared a nostalgic gift she received from her mom for her 18th birthday on TikTok, and it had a lot of people getting emotional.

Brielle (@.brielle1) is a college student and TikTok creator whose video about her mom’s special present has reached over 6 million likes on the app.

For Brielle’s 18th birthday, her mom surprised her with a container with a sign reading, “Brielle’s Time Capsule.”

Inside the container was something very special.

“My mom made the people at my first birthday write notes for me to read when I turn 18,” wrote Brielle in the text of her video.

“I was just allowed to open them today.”

Brielle can be seen with a shocked look on her face as she pans to all the colorful notes addressed to her from 17 years ago.

How sweet is that?

