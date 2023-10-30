Her Mother-In-Law Hasn’t Paid Rent On Time Ever Since Moving Into Her Spare Apartment, So She Wants To Just Evict Her Mother-In-Law And Rent It Out To Someone Else Against Her Husband’s Wishes

This past April, this woman and her husband became the owners of a duplex.

The mortgage is only in her name, and she paid the down payment, as well as the costs related to the inspection and closing.

She and her husband, whom she has been married to for two years, live in one of the units, and her mother-in-law lives in the other.

Before her husband’s mother moved in, her husband assured her that his mother would be a responsible and reliable tenant for them.

Up until this point, she had always gotten along with her mother-in-law and thought it would be fantastic to have a family member living in the same building.

Her husband’s mother went forward with signing the lease, and she moved in last spring.

“Since she’s moved in, she has not sent her rent on time and would send random installments. First, they were large (to cover a couple of months), and then got smaller,” she said.

This month, her mother-in-law is late in paying her rent, and she owes nearly $1,000.

Not long ago, her husband’s mother got a new job, but she hasn’t started working yet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.