Her Mother-In-Law Threw Her And Her Husband A Massive Surprise Party To Celebrate Their Elopement, Even Though They Didn’t Want A Big Wedding

Some people are strongly against having a big, traditional wedding for various reasons ranging from cost to simply not wanting to be in the spotlight.

One woman and her husband were shocked when her mother-in-law threw them a massive surprise party to celebrate their elopement when they specifically didn’t want one.

She’s 28 and has been married to her husband, Rick, for a little over a year. They lived on the opposite side of the country as their families and decided that when they got married, they’d simply elope.

They didn’t want to coordinate a big wedding as they couldn’t afford it, didn’t like being the center of attention, and didn’t want to have to entertain a lot of family and friends for hours. In fact, she and Rick didn’t even tell anyone they got married until after they had already eloped so they could share that special, calm moment between just the two of them.

Their families were very disappointed when they found out she and Rick had eloped without them but were still happy for them. Occasionally, she and Rick would be asked if they’d ever be interested in a big party to celebrate their marriage, and they always said maybe one day in the future to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary.

Recently, she and Rick traveled back home to visit her side of the family. One of her relatives is recovering from cancer, and they hadn’t visited in a few years, so it was time. While they were there, her mother-in-law kept telling them she wanted to see them since Rick’s side of the family only live an hour away from where they were staying.

“We weren’t there to visit his family initially but decided to anyway because it would have been rude if we didn’t, and she had told his entire side of the family that we would be there,” she recalled.

“Before we arrived, I thought it was just a small get-together with his family, like a family dinner to see his relatives for an hour or two. But when we got to her house, I realized she had decided to throw a wedding party without telling us. There was food, music, [and] people brought gifts. There was even a wedding cake!”

She and Rick were so thrown off by the unexpected party that they spent the entire evening suffering from anxiety. To make matters worse, her mother-in-law hadn’t invited her side of the family and was picking on Rick in front of everyone all night.

