Her Mother-In-Law Treated Her Horribly For Years And Only Became Interested In Her After She Had A Child, So She Cut Contact And Told Her Mother-In-Law To Just Speak To Her Wife From Now On

This 33-year-old woman is married to her wife, who is also 33, but her mother-in-law has never been fond of their relationship.

“My mother-in-law’s a very old-timey woman who speaks like a Victorian ghost and has trouble accepting that her daughter married a woman, but even worse than that, a chef,” she explained.

“My mother-in-law refers to food service workers as the help.” Yikes.

Regardless, after she met her wife back in 2010, they still moved in together in 2013. Then, they got engaged in 2018, tied the knot in 2019, and bought a home in 2021.

As of this past summer, she and her wife also welcomed their first child into the world. Yet, having a kid was the only thing that made her mother-in-law suddenly interested in her.

According to her, between the years of 2010 and 2018, she didn’t even exist to her mother-in-law. In fact, she was referred to as her wife’s “roommate” for years. Then, her in-laws referred to her as a “great friend” because, apparently, the term “girlfriend” was just too hard to use.

Her mother-in-law also ignored her parents and the rest of her family for years upon years– despite her relationship with her now-wife becoming much more serious.

Still, she and her wife were in a happy relationship, and they traveled a ton before moving in together.

Then, once she decided it was time to pop the big question, she “did the traditional thing” by asking for the support of her wife’s father.

