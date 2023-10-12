Her Mother-In-Law Wants Her Teenage Brother-In-Law To Move In With Her And Her Husband When He Goes To College, But She Doesn’t Want To Feel Like A Guardian As A Newlywed

This woman and her husband are in their twenties, living in the United States, and recently got married. But, this time next year, her brother-in-law– who immigrated from Colombia to Canada– will be turning 18 and applying to college.

So, while her husband was on the phone with her mother-in-law the other night, her mother-in-law suggested that her brother-in-law move in with them while he attended college.

Quite frankly, though, she is not on board with that.

“We are newlyweds in our twenties, and I don’t want to feel like a guardian or have a roommate situation,” she reasoned.

She realizes that this mindset might stem from the fact that she is an only child. But regardless, she just isn’t interested in sharing her space with anyone else aside from her husband.

After all, she’s already had roommates in the past. And according to her, 90% of the time, it was a terrible experience.

On top of that, she feels like her mother-in-law is constantly trying to take advantage of her and her husband.

“The first day I ever met my mother-in-law, she asked if she could move in with us for six months before we were even married,” she explained.

“This situation with the brother is just another example, but a little harder to deal with because he’s still just a kid.”

