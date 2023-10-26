Her Older Sister Got A Bunch Of Tattoos Against Their Parents’ Wishes And Decided To Flaunt Them On Her Wedding Day, So She Accused Her Sister Of Drawing Too Much Attention And Causing A Ton Of Family Drama

Have you or one of your siblings ever done something you knew would irk your parents, and you kind of rebelliously rubbed it in their faces?

One woman recently got into an argument with her older sister, who got a bunch of tattoos against their parents’ wishes and decided to show them off and cause drama on her wedding day.

She’s 26, and her sister is 18 years old. Her sister is a bit rebellious and has always liked to draw attention toward herself. Recently, her sister moved out of their family home to go to college. Since then, she’s gotten a bunch of elaborate tattoos.

While she’s fine with her sisters’ tattoos, they both know their parents disapprove of them. Then, for some reason, her sister chose to wait until her recent wedding day to show them off to the entire family.

“She decided she was going to flaunt them all at my wedding for the first time, knowing our parents would react badly to them,” she recalled.

“She didn’t stop there, though. She went up to a few family members who are anti-tattoo and was gloating about getting them, too. It ended up in a fight between her, our parents, and a few extended family members. My sister was smirking the whole time. She was so glad she could get under our parents’ skin.”

The argument between her sister and some of her relatives got really intense and loud to the point where it distracted some of her guests. She ultimately had to throw out a few family members because they couldn’t behave themselves. At one point during her reception, her sister approached her and asked her why she wasn’t defending her, but she chose to ignore her for the rest of the night.

“I told her she didn’t get to draw so much attention to herself intentionally and expect me to be okay with it when it was supposed to be my wedding, you know, one of the happiest days for a couple,” she remembered.

“She started yelling, and she told me I was punishing and blaming her unfairly, and she thought I understood our parents sucked, etc.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.