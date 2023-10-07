Her Parents Are Trying To Convince Her To Move In With Her Sister So She Can Be Her Free Babysitter

Have you ever been in a family situation where a sibling or other relative has a baby, and suddenly, you become the ‘go-to’ babysitter?

It can be an uncomfortable position to be in, especially if you’re not a fan of kids and aren’t getting paid for babysitting.

One woman has been trying to take on fewer babysitting gigs for her sister so she can find a job, and it’s causing a lot of family drama.

She’s 21-years-old and graduated from college two months ago. Since then, she’s been staying with her boyfriend at his place, because it’s closer to the city and she’s been looking for a job.

She could stay with her 23-year-old sister, but staying with her sister means she’ll have to constantly babysit her nephew and help take care of her house.

Six months before her last semester of college, her sister had a baby boy with a guy she’s in a band with.

“The two of them have been in a ‘situationship’ for over 2 years since the guy has a wife and kid but still pursued my sister,” she explained.

“Neither of them has a stable income, but my sister really wanted to have a baby with him because he told her he’d leave his wife for her. He didn’t.”

Since her sister gave birth, she’s been called over to babysit during most weekends and whenever her sister has a gig to play at night.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.