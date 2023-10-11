Her Parents Have Been Lying And Telling People She Met Her New Husband After Inviting Him To Hook Up With Her And Her Ex-Husband In An Effort To Save Their Marriage

As they say, people will believe what they want to about you no matter what, but what happens when your parents are the ones out there believing an outlandish lie about you?

A year ago, this woman and her new husband, H, spent time with her family to celebrate Thanksgiving.

When the festivities were over, and she and H were on their way out the door and headed home, her aunt asked if she could speak to her in a couple of days.

Her aunt wanted her to give her a call, and as her aunt was relaying this information, she could see her aunt was super upset about something.

Her aunt insisted she had to speak to her about an important matter, but then and there was not the right time.

“When I called to ask what was going on. My aunt said, “I heard something that seems very out of character for you, and I want to see if it’s true,” she explained.

“Evidently, a few days before Thanksgiving, my parents told her an untrue story about how my current husband and I met. To note, I was separated at the time from my now ex-husband when we met.”

Her aunt then informed her that her mom and dad have been going around telling everyone that she met her husband, H, online and that she asked H to hook up with her and her ex-husband in a desperate attempt to save her failure of a marriage.

But then, H realized he had a deep connection with her, so they got together while she followed through with a divorce from her ex.

