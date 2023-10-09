Her Roommates Recently Had A Baby And Are Expecting Her And Her Husband To Help Provide For The Child, But She’s Refusing

Have you ever lived with people who had a baby?

It can get really stressful, and sometimes you get dragged into helping take care of the baby despite having many other things to deal with.

One woman and her husband live with another couple who recently had a baby and have been expecting them to help provide for it.

She’s 24 years old and lives with her husband. When she was 20, she unexpectedly got pregnant, and now they have two young kids together, a two-year-old and a four-year-old.

She has two friends she’s known since eighth grade, Jane and Tom. Jane and Tom started dating after Tom took Jane in while she was going through a divorce. At one point, she, her husband, Jane, and Tom all needed a place to live. So, her family has lived in a house with Jane and Tom for the last few months.

Now, things have gotten much more crowded, as she’s in a family of four, and Jane and Tom just had a baby together.

Jane and Tom having a baby hasn’t been an exciting moment for her and her husband. Instead, it’s been incredibly stressful.

“Jane and Tom do not have jobs,” she said.

“Jane’s grandmother has been supplying diapers and wipes for the newborn.”

