Her Single Friend Criticized Her Engagement Ring During A Bachelorette Weekend, So She Pointed Out How Her Friend Won’t Even Have To Worry About Getting Married For A While

Normally, this 23-year-old woman isn’t petty, so she is feeling terrible about the way she reacted to a situation last month.

One month ago, she attended her friend’s bachelorette weekend.

Both of their wedding dates were close together. Her friend was getting married just a couple of weeks before her.

There were six women at the bachelorette weekend in total. One of them was single, four of them were engaged, and the sixth woman was in a long-term, committed relationship.

Since this weekend was to celebrate her friend’s upcoming wedding, she made a point not to bring up her own wedding or engagement.

“The only exception was when the bride herself asked me about my engagement ring. I told her that the ring (which is very simple, with a gold band and 0.25-carat diamond) was actually from my grandmother. She had removed the original diamond but left the ring and its setting, which she gave to my fiancé. He then bought a new diamond and had it placed in the setting,” she said.

When she told this story, her friend and the other women (aside from one of them, Brittany) thought this was such an amazing and kind gesture from her grandmother, and they thought it was beautiful that her ring had so much meaning.

“Brittany looked at my ring and said that it was ‘far too small for her taste.’ She then started talking about how she ‘would never accept an old, secondhand ring’ and that she was ‘shocked’ that I was willing to wear a ‘hand-me-down piece of jewelry,'” she explained.

In response, she laughed and told Brittany that she felt so grateful that her grandmother chose to give her ring to her.

