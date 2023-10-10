Her Sister Accused Her Of Showing Up Her Up At Her Wedding After Her Dress Ended Up Being Fancier Than Her Sister’s Wedding Dress

This 21-year-old girl recently attended her sister’s wedding, and she was excited about the outfit she had picked out for the special occasion.

Her 27-year-old fiancé purchased her a necklace and a gorgeous dress for her birthday gifts, and she thought that her sister’s wedding would be the perfect time to wear these things.

Her dress was floor-length and pink, an Alexander McQueen silk maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline.

As for her necklace, it was blingy, and she paired it with her engagement ring and a pair of tiny pearl earrings that were not that noticeable.

Her sister mentioned that the dress code for her wedding was formal, and she and her fiancé took that to mean that they should dress in a way that was more like black tie. He wore a tuxedo, but the way.

Her sister’s wedding was more of a semi-formal event than she had mentioned, and when they got to the wedding, she was shocked.

“My dress looked more flowy and fancy than my sister’s, who wore a modern-looking gown that was lovely and form-fitting but not as formal,” she explained.

“We were so embarrassed. My sister came up to me and asked what I was doing and told me that it’s her wedding, not mine, and she hated how I’m ‘showing her up.’ I told her it was formal dress code and explained that, and my fiancé said that’s what he thought, and he took accountability and said he bought me the dress.”

“She then called him a disgusting snob and that he should know better. We just left after that, and now everyone is annoyed at us for missing the wedding. It’s our wedding next month too, and we have also said formal wear, black tie optional. Now I’m worried everyone will show up like they did at my sister’s wedding on my side and embarrass me.”

