Her Sister-In-Law Started Picking Her Apart For How She Was Eating While Out At A Restaurant With Her In-Laws To Celebrate Her Birthday, So She Got Up And Left

This 36-year-old woman married into a Japanese family, and sadly, her husband’s loved ones have never liked her because she’s not Japanese.

They’re usually not too terrible to her, they’re just cold, but she knows they will never actually accept her.

Her sister-in-law, however, is a whole different story and is always hostile to her, specifically considering food.

“I don’t like sushi, and my SIL always tried to get me to eat it and has yelled at me for things like using too much soy sauce, eating my dumpling whole and not dipping it in sauce first, mixing wasabi with my soy sauce, drinking sake with rice, etc.,” she explained.

“Recently we went out for dinner with them for my birthday. I am okay with chopsticks but I still struggle with them sometimes, I was trying to pick up a piece of meat and I just used one of the chopsticks to stab the meat and eat it.”

“SIL immediately started yelling at me saying I was disrespectful. I told her I would eat my food however I liked and to please mind her own business.”

Since her sister-in-law does this to her nonstop, she finally had enough of her picking apart how she was eating her food.

She replied to her sister-in-law that however she wants to eat is her decision, and she should really leave her alone already.

Everything went downhill from there and she ended up walking out of the restaurant without her husband.

