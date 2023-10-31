Her Sister-In-Law Wore A Long White Gown To Her Wedding, So Now She Wants To Photoshop Her Wedding Photos To Make Her Sister-In-Law’s Dress A Blush Or Champagne Color Instead

This woman and her husband recently tied the knot, and she felt like her wedding was the absolute best day of her life.

From the ceremony to the reception, the entire day went off without any problems. Well, except for one issue– her sister-in-law’s outfit.

Apparently, her sister-in-law broke the cardinal rule of being a wedding guest. More specifically, her sister-in-law actually wore a long white gown to attend her big day!

“It did have a slight pattern to it,” she noted, “But it was very obviously white, and it looks off in pictures.”

To make matters worse, her sister-in-law was apparently told by other family members on multiple occasions not to wear white to her wedding. But her sister-in-law still did it anyway!

Yet, at the time, she just decided not to say anything simply because she didn’t want to start any drama on her big day.

“And I just feel as though it was a waste of energy to let that get to me,” she added.

But, following her wedding, she is now just mostly upset about how all of the photos turned out.

Apparently, because of her sister-in-law’s dress, the pictures just look “off.” Plus, it is distracting to the eye to have two long white gowns in the photos.

