Her Sister Is Demanding That Her Guests Give Her Money To Help Pay For Her Dream Wedding, So She’s Not Going Since She Can’t Afford To

This 28-year-old woman just decided that she will not be attending her sister’s upcoming wedding, and after her family found out, they called her decision “unforgivable.”

She doesn’t agree and doesn’t see how it’s wrong of her to skip out on her sister’s special day because her sister is kind of being a bridezilla.

Her sister is 23 and has spent more than a year planning the wedding of her dreams, and it’s going to be a pretty over-the-top affair.

“It’s going to be an extravagant, expensive affair in a luxurious destination,” she explained.

“However, we come from a very modest background, and I feel like she’s lost touch with our roots. When my sister initially shared her wedding plans, she also revealed that she was expecting everyone to contribute financially, even beyond the typical wedding gifts.”

“She expected each guest to help pay for part of the wedding, which included travel expenses and an extravagant gift.”

She was floored that her sister could make that kind of a demand of her guests, and she cannot afford to contribute to her sister’s wedding in the way that she expects.

She couldn’t believe that her sister would financially burden her guests by demanding that they give her money to fund the wedding of her dreams.

She informed her sister that she can’t go to her wedding since she can’t give her the money she wants in order for her to attend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.