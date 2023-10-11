Her Sister Is Getting Married In Europe, And She’s Refusing To Go Unless Her Sister Pays For Her Plane Ticket Since She Has Absolutely No Money In Her Savings Account

This woman’s sister will be tying the knot next summer. But, the wedding will be abroad in Europe.

So, her sister actually plans to have two different weddings. The first one will be in their home country, with a big party and all of her sister’s guests.

“And another in Europe, where my sister will basically just sign the marriage papers and have maybe a small private dinner to celebrate,” she explained.

Her sister also needs her to be at the Europe wedding as a witness since both the bride and groom will need to have a few witnesses each. And apparently, her sister does not know anyone else in that specific European country aside from her soon-to-be husband.

On top of acting as a witness, her sister wants her to be there to help pick out a wedding gown and do her sister’s makeup. Plus, her sister just wants to have some family members with her.

“Since the groom will have all his siblings as witnesses,” she said.

So, she now has about eight months until she’s supposed to leave for the wedding in Europe. But, despite earning a decent income in her home country, she has absolutely no money in her savings account.

According to her, she enjoys going out and spending money on traveling and visiting restaurants. She doesn’t prioritize saving whatsoever.

That’s why traveling to her sister’s wedding will be a big financial challenge.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.