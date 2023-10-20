Her Stepdaughter Keeps Going Into Her Newborn’s Nursery And Compulsively Reorganizing Everything, So She Told Her Stepdaughter She Can’t Go To The Homecoming Dance

For the last 9 years, this woman has been married to her husband.

She has a 14-year-old stepdaughter named Steph, who she has had a great relationship with from the beginning.

Steph is a wonderful, kind girl, but recently, there has been an ongoing issue.

“She often goes into our room to ‘clean’ or organize, despite being told not to, and then loses a bunch of our stuff because she can’t remember where she’s put it. I’ve asked her to stop so many times, and she will apologize and say she ‘can’t help it,'” she said.

A week and a half ago, she had a baby girl. Prior to the birth, she and her husband set up the nursery exactly how they wanted it.

They had a changing table on which they put the diapers and wipes. Their daughter’s clothes were organized according to size in the closet.

The second day after she gave birth, she returned home from a doctor’s appointment for her baby to find the nursery totally rearranged.

She had no idea where the diapers were, and her pump was in a completely different spot.

“I immediately called the school and told them to put Steph on the phone, and she had to tell me where everything was. And I told her at this point that she wasn’t to rearrange the nursery at all and that if she did it again, more drastic measures would have to be taken,” she explained.

