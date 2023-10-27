Her Uber Driver Was Making Her Uncomfortable, So She Went Live On Social Media And Started Answering Weird Questions Aloud To Scare Him Off

For many women in the U.S., getting home safely is a challenge. Ridesharing services were initially a beloved transportation option, but thousands of passengers, particularly women, have reported experiences where they felt threatened or were actually harmed.

Lydia Dupra (@theheauxmentorofficial) is taking to TikTok to share how she dealt with her creepy Uber driver. She decided to go live on social media and have her followers send in “wild” questions for her to answer in the hopes that her driver would hear, get scared off, and leave her alone. Her video has amassed over seven million views.

“My Uber driver was making me uncomfortable today, so I went on live, and everyone played along,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

The video began with one person asking Lydia what her favorite gun was. She replied, “My favorite gun is a Glock 43. Unfortunately, they’re not legal in California, even with my concealed carry.”

Then, she can be heard saying, “I don’t want to talk about prison right now. And yes, I’m still donating money to the victim’s family.”

In response to another one of her follower’s questions, she explained that she went to a gun range almost every weekend with her husband and brothers.

At the end of the video, she loudly announced that her brother would be meeting up with her when her Uber arrived and that her cousin was currently tracking her location.

Lydia went on to explain that she had gotten the creeps immediately upon entering the car. The driver had started talking about how he recognized her because he had seen her around before. He attempted to chat with her, even though she had her conversation preferences on her Uber account set to silent.

At one point, he reached behind the driver’s seat to offer her a phone charger, and his arm brushed against her knee. She couldn’t tell whether he had touched her intentionally or if it was an accident. After she declined his offer, he began cracking his neck and knuckles and suddenly appeared agitated.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.