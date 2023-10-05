Here Are A Couple Colors To Consider Incorporating If You’re Planning For An October Wedding

While people love to hype up a summer wedding, and many engaged couples like to hold out until they can have a ceremony in the warmer months, a fall wedding can be just as gorgeous.

If you love all things fall, like the changing colors and cozy vibe, a fall wedding could be right for you.

Believe it or not, October is a great month to get married. During the first few weeks of October, the weather isn’t usually too cold to still have fun outdoors, and the colors of the trees have changed.

Just because you’re getting married in October doesn’t mean you have to commit to a Halloween-themed wedding but instead can enjoy a classy, elegant fall ceremony.

If you’re considering getting married in October, here are some lovely autumnal colors you can incorporate into your wedding theme.

Forest Green

Forest green is a stunning shade perfect for people who want to embrace a fall vibe during their wedding but don’t want too many oranges or reds. It’s a deep color that would look great with all sorts of floral arrangements and is great for anyone who prefers cooler tones.

Burgundy

Burgundy is a great choice for those who love red but don’t want their wedding colors to remind guests of bright stop signs or fire trucks. It’s a classy shade that is easily associated with love and romance while embracing the colors of surrounding fall foliage.

