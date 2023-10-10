Here Are Five Ways To Cleanse Your Tarot Cards For A More Accurate And Refreshed Reading

Tarot readings can be a great tool for learning more about your past, your current self, and your relationships to better inform your future actions and behaviors.

However, did you know that tarot decks can accumulate both physical and emotional debris with every single reading?

Just like our minds, our energies are constantly changing and evolving. So, sometimes, the cards need a bit of a “refresh.” Since the decks are spiritual tools, they could hold onto previous intentions and energies.

For instance, if you conducted a reading last week when you were feeling a bit down, you wouldn’t want to bring that energy into your following reading. It might even make the outcome much less accurate.

There are other situations when deck cleansing is crucial, too, including when you first receive your deck and after someone else uses it. Think about it: you don’t want your cards to retain the energy of other people who might have handled it.

Finally, even if your deck just feels “off” some days, cleansing may be in order. The goal is to feel a connection to your deck, and if you have the slightest inkling that the connection has changed or feels wrong, then giving it a cleanse can never hurt.

There are tons of different ways you can choose to cleanse your tarot card deck, too, which makes the spiritual tool highly accessible to all different people. Simply pick one method below, reset your deck’s energy, and read away!

Tarot Deck Cleansing Methods

Many tarot lovers are also crystal connoisseurs. So, this method is a great way to cleanse your deck with what you already have on hand.

