The heat may be winding down, but the soil is still there for planting. Your garden of vegetables doesn’t have to come to an end with summer.

Extend your gardening season with a fall garden! Fall gardening comes with fewer weeds, fewer pests, less heat, and less watering since the weather is more damp.

But the thing is that you must plant your cool-season vegetables during the height of summer while your garden is overflowing with warmer-weather crops like tomatoes and squash.

That’s because most cool-season vegetables need time to mature in order to yield an autumn harvest.

So, their seeds should be in the ground by mid to late summer. Here’s how to plant a fall garden and what veggies you should include in it.

Before planting for fall, dig up any summer crops that are spent. Remove weeds and old foliage, then head to the store to buy some seeds.

You’ll need to select veggies that grow quickly enough to be ready for picking before the first frost in your area. If you’re unsure when that will occur, check with your local university cooperative extension service.

Take a look at the plant tag or seed package to get more information on the time it takes to mature. Count backward from the estimated frost date in your area to determine when is the latest you can possibly plant.

Pumpkins should definitely be included in your garden. Some other favorite fall crops are broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cabbage, and cauliflower. These veggies should be planted at least ten to twelve weeks before the first frost or during midsummer.

