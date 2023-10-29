Here’s How To Repair Scratches On Leather And Make Your Furniture Look Good As New

Leather furniture is a stunning addition to nearly every living room. However, leather pieces are prone to getting scratched, especially if you’re sharing your space with animal friends. Scratch-filled leather can ruin the look of your couch or recliner and also decrease its longevity.

It might seem easier to buy a new set or have your pieces reupholstered, but both options can be expensive. Before giving up on your leather sofa, try repairing the leather first.

With just a few simple tools and a little elbow grease, it’s possible to restore your leather couch in just one afternoon. Here’s how to get a scratch-free leather couch.

First, assess the damage. The methods you take to treat your leather furniture piece will depend on the severity of the scratches. If there are dog scratches or signs of general wear and tear, it should be a pretty quick fix.

However, cat scratches might be a different story since felines have razor-sharp claws that will puncture the fibers of your couch.

The first step in removing scratches involves prep work. Brush away dust, dirt, or hair that might interfere with the reparation process. Use a leather cleaner to gently wipe the damaged area.

Next, use a pair of scissors to trim away any loose fibers. Then, use a tiny amount of super glue and a toothpick to secure any loose flaps. If there’s a missing piece or gap on your sofa, apply a leather patch over the damaged area.

Once the patch has dried according to the recommended time, sand the marred area with a small piece of sandpaper, being careful not to cause further damage. After sanding, use a cotton swab or cloth to blot a bit of leather dye across the area.

Apply thin, even layers to build up the color, allowing each layer to dry before spreading on the next. Make sure you color match properly so the repair isn’t totally obvious. You can speed up the drying process with a hair dryer.

