Here’s How You Can Grow A Cactus From Just A Cutting

Cacti are popular plants that can be found in outdoor gardens or as indoor houseplants. They come in so many sizes and varieties that, with all their different forms, no two look alike. That’s why you can never have too many cacti plants!

If you want to expand your succulent selection and get a free plant in the process, you can learn how to propagate a cactus. This way, you can grow your collection of cacti without spending a dime.

When growing a cactus from a cutting, there are a few key factors you need to get just right. But it’s simple enough to do for those who are new to cactus propagation, and it will only become easier with practice.

It involves cutting off a piece of cactus stem and replanting it. This method works with most cacti species, but it works particularly well with cacti that form sections of round pads as they grow, such as the prickly pear cactus and the Christmas cactus.

Usually, the best time to take cactus cuttings is right before or during the growing season, depending on the type of cactus you have. In spring or early summer, they are more likely to take root successfully.

It isn’t recommended to take cuttings during a heatwave or at the time of their dormancy period, which lasts from October to March, as the conditions will not be as favorable.

Before you go to snip off a piece of your plant, make sure you’re using clean tools to prevent the development of any bacteria or diseases. Disinfect your knife or scissors.

Also, you’ll be dealing with cactus spines, so wear a pair of heavy-duty gloves to protect yourself. For extra protection, use tongs to handle them.

Next, choose a healthy, mature cactus and make a clean, diagonal cut right above the segment/joint on the cactus. The cutting should be at least three to four inches long.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.