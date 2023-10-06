He’s Been Constantly Cheating On His Fiancée, But He’s Thinking That Maybe He Should Stop For The Benefits It Will Give Him

This 30-year-old man has been with his fiancée for seven years in total, and he ended up proposing to her after three years of dating.

They have a house together, two cars, and a son who is now three-years-old. From the start, he has always felt that he and his fiancée weren’t the best match.

“… She wasn’t quite what I had hoped for in a partner, but it worked, and we were happy,” he explained.

“There were some frustrations, but generally, we were happy. Since we got engaged, though, things went downhill. The effort dropped off completely, probably from both of us.”

“A few months after, I became emotionally involved with someone from work, and we kissed on a few occasions. I owned up to it (not the kissing), and we spoke about why it happened and the issues we had.”

So, he really only half owned up to cheating on her, and he says that after their talk, things did not change between them at all. They kept on having the same old problems.

Several months went by, and his fiancée got pregnant with their son. Right after he got the news, he ended up kissing another woman after having a few drinks, and things went further this time.

He wound up sending some steamy messages to this other woman in addition to kissing her. If you think he stopped there, he didn’t.

This leads us to now; he has been cheating with a girl he went to school with and always had a crush on.

