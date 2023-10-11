He’s Getting Married In Four Weeks, But His Fiancée Just Said She Doesn’t Ever Want Children, So He’s Not Sure If He Should Call Off The Wedding

This 37-year-old man has a fiancée the same age as him, and they are getting married in four weeks.

They have been together for three years in total, and he says that everything between them has been going great so far.

He thinks his fiancée is a wonderful woman, and he likes that she’s sweet, smart, educated, and has an excellent sense of humor.

Any time his fiancée says something, he finds himself hanging on her every word.

“She is generally an independent person, but not in the sense of a tough businesswoman, more like a regular woman who knows how to handle herself and isn’t overwhelmed by things like moving,” he explained.

“Paradoxically, she has a low tolerance for problems and gives up quickly if things can’t be resolved immediately. She tends to take the easiest path, even if it might put her in a worse position in the long run.”

And he knows that his fiancée wants stability, security, a routine, and a stress-free life, especially when it concerns money since she grew up in a very financially unstable way.

Back when he and his fiancée were still in their honeymoon stage, she told him she did want to have kids one day, and that was something that he has always wanted too.

But, after the pandemic and a few other major events that went down, his fiancée then said she wasn’t entirely sure about having kids, citing the world is becoming messed up.

