He’s Nervous To Tell His Wife That He Wants To Open His Own Savings Account So He Has More Freedom To Buy Whatever He Wants

Getting married often means that couples will have to evaluate what they want to do with their finances. Some couples believe in keeping bank accounts and everything separated, while others want to share everything.

One man has been nervous to ask if he can open his own separate savings account after they’ve been using joint accounts for years.

He’s 31-years-old, and his wife is 29. They’ve been together for about 10 years and have a one-year-old daughter.

For the majority of their relationship, they’ve shared bank accounts. They have two joint checking accounts and one joint savings account. One checking account is dedicated to paying bills, while the other is used for household expenses like groceries.

Although both he and his wife work, he makes the most money and has been using a precise system for a while now. Half his paycheck goes into the account for their bills and life insurance, his wife’s paycheck goes towards any ‘wants’ they may have, and any extra income goes into their savings account. Their financial planning has certainly paid off.

“We have always been so frugal with our money and very tight, this was so that we could ensure we were set and prepared for retirement, but now I feel like we are over-preparing,” he explained.

Their house will be paid off by the time they’re 45, and they have well-thought-out retirement plans. Now, he feels comfortable enough to want to start buying nice things here and there without feeling like he needs his wife’s permission since they can see every detail in their shared accounts.

He’d like to open his own checking or savings account he can move a couple of hundred dollars into to buy things like games or a speaker system for himself. He told his wife she should feel free to do the same thing, but she hated the idea.

“She doesn’t like the idea of keeping our finances separate,” he said.

